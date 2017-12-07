CDOT installs ADA accessible sidewalk near underpasses at 47th Street and Lake Park Avenue

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Chicago Department of Transportation began construction underneath the viaduct going eastbound on 47th Street and Lake Park Avenue, Thursday, Dec. 7, to make the street handicap accessible and accessible for the blind.

Due to construction, the two eastbound lanes under the viaduct will be closed and crewmembers have converted the westbound lane into two lanes going both east and west so that buses and cars can still travel in both directions.

According to the Foreman, who did not want to give his name, the crew will repair the ramp, curb and sidewalk between 47th Street, Lake Park Avenue and the Metra train station stop to make it handicap and blind accessible in order to be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Forman said the project is expected to complete by the end of next week “if the weather permits.”

The permit for the project extends to Dec. 21.