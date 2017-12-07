La Rabida Children’s Hospital to host 11th Annual Patient Fashion Show

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Dr., will host its 11th Annual Patient Fashion Show “The Dressy Event,” on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the hospital, about 30 teen and tween patients are expected to attend the event, with clothes donated from children’s wear boutique Frankie’s on the Park and Thread Drop, along with family members and La Rabida staff.

In past years, the event known as the “Dress Event” but will now be called the “Dressy Event” to include apparel for girls and boys.

Patients, many who are from underserved Chicago communities and receive treatment regardless of their family’s ability to pay, will have the opportunity to select and keep an outfit of their choice – picking from rows of fancy party dresses, trendy jeans, sweaters, cutting edge outfits, and accessories to match. Staff from both clothing companies will attend the event as volunteer consultants, offering fashion tips, finishing touches, manicures, and more.

j.phillips@hpherald.com