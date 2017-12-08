Chicago a cappella to host concert at First Unitarian Church on Sunday

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Chicago a cappella will perform their holiday concert at First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Chicago a cappella will perform the U.S. premiere of “Gdy śliczna Panna,” which was composed by Pawel Lukaszeweski, five-time Fryderyk winner, which is the Polish equivalent of U.S. Grammy award. Other international melodies for the concert include works from Mexico, Russia, and Canada.

Other works that will be featured at the concert include holiday favorites that will be brought to life under the direction of Guest Music Director Paul Langford.

For more information about Chicago a cappella or to purchase tickets to the show visit chicagoacapella.org.

t.hill@hpherald.com