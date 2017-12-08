CPD issues community alert on robberies

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Chicago Police Department is giving notice to the community in the area as a result of three robberies that have occurred this month.

In each robbery between two and four offenders approached the victims in parking lots of businesses. One of the suspects drew a handgun and demanded property. In two of the three incidents the suspects took a car.

The suspects have been described as black men between 18-25 years old, five-foot-five-inches and five-foot-eight inches tall and weighing between 150-180 pounds. One of the suspects has a scar.

Chicago Police say the suspects approach in a silver Lexus sedan, a blue-gray Toyota truck, or a gray Infiniti SUV.

Here is a list of the locations of the most recent incidents:

-4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on Dec. 1, at 5:44 p.m.

-4700 block of South Greenwood Avenue on Dec. 5, at 3:50 a.m.

-5000 block of South Cornell Avenue on Dec. 5, at 5:40 a.m.

Anyone with information is being asked to Contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Central at 312-747-8380.

t.hill@hpherald.com