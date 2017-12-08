Murray Elementary School 8th grader seeking help to collect toys for children in the city, Houston and Puerto Rico

By TONIA HILL

An eighth grade student at Murray Language Academy is looking to spread holiday cheer to young people during the holiday season for the sixth year in a row.

This year, 14-year-old, Samuel Love, ‘Sam’Ta Love’ wants to help young people in Houston, Texas and Puerto Rico, areas that have both experienced devastating hurricanes this year, Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria.

Love is seeking help from the community to collect 20,000 toys and gift cards for children in Houston and Puerto Rico.

“The people of Chicago have been extremely generous in helping my family and I collect toys for kids in these hard-hit areas but we can’t forget that there is need here at home,” said Love in a written statement.



Love will also distribute toys to children in need in Chicago.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, he will host a Holiday Party at 7313 S. Cottage Grove Ave., from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The price of admission is a new unwrapped toy or $10 dollar Walmart gift card. The toys and gift cards will be given to children in Auburn Gresham, Chatham, and Grand Crossing neighborhoods.

Over the last week Love has hosted a series of events where people can donate to his cause.

On Friday, he visited WGN studios with the group “Christmas in the Wards,” a non-profit organization that is supported this year by Chance the Rapper.

Christmas in the Wards will donate up to 5,000 toys and make a cash donation to Sam’ta Love’s efforts.

He will be joining Christmas in the Wards at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd., on Saturday, Dec. 9.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Country Board President Toni Preckwinkle will host him during their weekly Cook County Board meeting.

Next week, Love and his family will be setting out on a four-day trip to Houston to deliver toys. He will make four stops total for toy delivery in areas such as Beaumont, Port Author, Pearland and Houston.

Love launched the initiative in 2012, for children in the New York area impacted by Hurricane Sandy.

Since 2012, Love has collected nearly 20,000 toys and gift card for young people in Illinois, Colorado, and Arkansas, as well as New York and North Carolina.

