Park District presents three new plans for Jackson and South Shore parks

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Chicago Park District, last Thursday, showed three new plans for the improvement of Jackson and South Shore parks with many old ideas included with the possibility of different locations for them and many new programs for activities and conservation.

For example, the Chicago Park District proposed moving the present track and field further south from the Obama Presidential Center to just north of 63rd Street. The district showed three versions of the plan, including building a new track and field, replacing and expanding the track and field to include a turf field for soccer, and forming a new a track and turf football field.

Proposed plans also include the Jackson Park Fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., and show it renovated in its present location, rebuilt and moved to 63rd Street, or renovated and expanded in its current position to include a new gymnasium.

The District asked for commentary on the three versions of improvements to the parks and that the public could mix and match ideas from the plans.

The plans were presented as if the Obama Presidential Center were to be built in its present location along Stony Island and 59th Street, but versions of the plans did not include proposed merger of two community golf courses.

Thursday’s meeting, which took place at the South Shore Cultural Center, introduced three different plans incorporating the future vision of Jackson and South Shore parks in the wake of new development that is coming to the park, such as the Obama Presidential Center and other park-related improvements – except for the 18-hole championship course proposed for the Jackson and South Shore golf courses.

The district said that the three plans were birthed out of feedback from area residents who attended the eight previous meetings.

The proposed professional golf courses will cost $30 million. If the proposal is approved, the present two golf courses would be transformed and combined into a single 18-hole championship course and a shorter course.

Park District officials said on Thursday that they would integrate the golf course into the framework plan after more input is gathered from the community. Separate meetings on the golf course will be held when the time is right, according to Park District CEO and Superintendent, Mike Kelly.

“We are not talking golf tonight,” Kelly said.

There was not any new information presented on the Obama Center or related roadway changes. The meetings were centered on recreational and cultural park uses.

The public also weighed in on the plans themselves and elements of each plan and gave feedback to the Park District.

Each of the three plans outlines where popular places such as the tennis courts, the dog park (Jackson Bark), track and field and or historic sites, such as the Iowa Building within Jackson Park will be relocated within the park and or renovated and repurposed.

In one instance a proposed new location for the Jackson Bark would be near the Iowa Building, which is located near the intersection of South Everett Avenue and 56th Street, and another plan places the dog park near the Inner Harbor, 6400 S. Lake Shore Dr.

The new South Lakefront Framework Plan, which will be implemented over the next 10 years, is an updated version of the 1999 framework plan that includes Jackson Park, Washington Park, and the South Shore Cultural Center.

The purpose of this project is to create a long-term plan for improvements for the parks over time it also functions as a planning tool for the community and the Chicago Park District and will become the South Lakefront Framework Plan.

Six categories make up each plan.

Active Recreation and Events – The plans include: playing fields and courts along Hayes Drive, basketball courts in their current area on Stony Island Avenue, a lighted baseball-football/soccer complex along Hayes, football/soccer fields in East Meadow.

Passive Recreation and Ecology – The plans feature: picnic areas around the Museum of Science and Industry, East Meadow and Harbor Peninsula; and a new nature playground at the South Shore Beach.

Water Use and Quality – The plans call for a new South Shore beach house, a new 59th Street Harbor building, deepening the Columbia basin for paddle boats, a breakwater to protect Outer Harbor, promenade along the south side of Inner Harbor; and water taxi stops at the 59th Street Harbor and Inner Harbor.

History Arts, and Culture – The plan calls for improving the South Shore Cultural Center; building a music pavilion; renovating the existing driving range building, the Iowa Building, and the Burnham Pavilion; and relocating the Statue of the Republic to the Inner Harbor.

Connectivity – Plans include new trails, bike paths, and underpasses to improve connectivity within the park.

Vehicular Circulation and Parking – The plans call for expanded parking. A new parking lot would be created to support the Tennis Court complex at existing Bowling Green.

To date, 1,600 people have attended the public conversations.

To see a complete overview of the proposed plans visit southlakefrontplan.com.

t.hill@hpherald.com