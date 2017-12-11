City to temporarily shut down water mains Tuesday on East 53rd Street 

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Department of Water Management has issued a notice of water service interruption for the Hyde Park area on Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The service interruption is expected to affect both homes and businesses from East 53rd Street and Dorchester Avenue to East 55th Street and Dorchester Avenue due to repairs, maintenance and a switch to a new water main system in the area, according to the Department of Water Management.

The department said they are expected to perform a basic maintenance and upkeep of the old water system and that the project would only last a few hours.

For more information on the city water main project in Hyde Park, contact the city’s 24-Hour service and information line at 311 or Ald. Leslie Hairston’s (5th) Ward Office at 773-324-5555 or the Department of Water Management Office of Public Affairs at 312-744-6635.

j.phillips@hpherald.com