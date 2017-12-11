Valerie Jarrett to join U. of C. Law School

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Hyde Parker and former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett will join the University of Chicago (U. of C.) Law School as a distinguished senior fellow.

Jarrett’s appointment, which will begin at the start of next year, includes working with students and faculty at the Law School and across the university, participating in academic seminars, conferences, and student-led initiatives.

“Valerie Jarrett’s experience in the White House, her understanding of issues in law, policy and public service, and her deep personal connections to the University of Chicago will bring extraordinary experience and perspective to our community,” said U. of C. President Robert J. Zimmer in a written statement. “I am pleased that her involvement in the Law School and across the university will provide our students, faculty, and community at large the opportunity to learn from and with her, amplified by this rich experience and history.”

Jarrett previously served as Vice-Chair of the university’s Board of Trustees and Chair of the Board of Trustees at U. of C. Medical Center. She left the posts in 2009 to serve in the White House, where she served for both terms in Obama’s administration. She was the longest-serving senior advisor to Obama she oversaw the White House Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs and chaired the White House Council on Women and Girls and co-chaired the White House Task Force to Protect Students from Sexual Assault.

“I am both delighted and honored to return to the University of Chicago as a Distinguished Senior Fellow, and embark on this new journey with the students, faculty and wider Chicago community,” Jarrett said in a written statement. “With a rich history, a world-class interdisciplinary program, and a vibrant student experience, I can’t think of a better location to continue my own lifelong learning than the University of Chicago.”

Jarrett has deep ties to Hyde Park and U. of C. Her father, the late James Bowman was, Professor of Pathology and Medicine at U. of C. and the first African American to be tenured in the Division of Biological Sciences. Her mother, Barbara Bowman (AM’52) taught at the U. of C. Laboratory Schools, while earning a graduate degree in education. Jarrett also has a large extended family with roots in the neighborhood.

Jarrett attended the Lab School and Northfield Mount Hermon, a boarding school in Massachusetts. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Stanford University in 1978 and a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1981. Her daughter, Laura Jarrett, is an alum of the Lab School.

“We are thrilled to welcome Valerie Jarrett back to the University of Chicago,” said Thomas J. Miles, Dean of the Law School and the Clifton R. Musser Professor of Law and Economics, in a written statement. “Her extraordinary career, which encompasses legal practice and corporate leadership, as well as public service at both the local and highest national levels, is an inspiration to our students. Her deep expertise in many areas will be a tremendous resource for students and faculty alike.”

