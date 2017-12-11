Woman’s SUV stolen after accident

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A 40-year-old woman told Chicago Police her car was stolen on Sunday morning, Dec. 10, after a hit and run accident.

The woman was driving in the 4800 block of South Greenwood Avenue just before 9 a.m. when she was slightly bumped from behind by a dark gray car while in traffic.

The woman got out of the car to assess the damage, when a male passenger in the other vehicle, rushed past the victim and got into car fleeing the scene in the stolen car.

No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.

t.hill@hpherald.com