DuSable Museum to host Kwanzaa celebration

A two-day Kwanzaa celebration will be hosted at the DuSable Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Dec. 27. The celebration is in collaboration with Bolozi Wazee /Shule Ya Watoto. The event will take place at the museum, 740 E. 56th Pl., from noon to 2:30 p.m. each day.

The theme for this year’s celebration is, “Remembering Our Ancestors and Building on Their Legacies.”

Kwanzaa aims to reconnect Black Americans to their African roots. It is observed from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 annually. Kwanzaa, is derived from the Swahili term, “matunda ya kwanza,” which means “first-fruits.” The seven-day celebration has seven principles known as the Nguzo Saba: umoja (unity); kujichagulia (self-determination); ujima (collective work and responsibility); ujama (cooperative economics); nia (purpose); kuumba (creativity); and imani (faith).

Performers for the 2017 Kwanzaa Celebration include Thunder Sky Drummers, the Najwa Dance Corps, Armen Rah, Sax Preacher; Spirits; vocalist Maggie Brown and Fred Baker and the West Indies Dance Group

Admission to the celebration is free for all. Regular admission prices apply for visitors that would like to view the museum. For more information about the event, call 773-947-0600 or visit dusablemuseum.org.

