Hyde Park Art Center’s “Bridge Program” to host art event for the community

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer



The Hyde Park Art Center will host an artist talk reception entitled “Continuous Span,” featuring new work by the art center’s Bridge Program on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



The event is curated by Rhonda Wheatley and will feature new work by artists of the fall 2017 session of the Hyde Park Art Center’s Bridge Program.



According to the center’s website, the title “Continuous Span” takes its name from the continuous span beam bridge, which makes up some of the longest bridges in the world. The continuous span beam bridge elegantly links one beam bridge to another, much the way that artist of The Bridge Program past and present grew and expanded through their individual and collective connections, according to the center’s website.



The artists of the program will include, Michael Gallagher, Haerim Lee, Dawn Liddicoatt, Teshika Silver, Adreanna Tyson, and Juliann Wang.



The Bridge Program at the Hyde Park Art Center fosters generative dialogue among a select group of artists in a seminar-style course designed to push ones art practice to the next level. Over the course of 10 weeks, artists refine project ideas, articulate the central concerns of their practice, deepen the conceptual grounding of their work, and situate their practice within a wider contemporary art context.



The event is free and open to the public.



For more information on how to attend the event, visit hydeparkart.org/event/artist-talk-reception-continuous-span-4/.



j.phillips@hpherald.com