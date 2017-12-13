Hanukkah ceremony at Kimbark Plaza

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

For the second year in a row, a Hanukkah ceremony will be hosted at Kimbark Plaza, on 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

The Rohr Chabad Jewish Center, 5700 S. Woodlawn Ave., will erect a 9-foot tall Menorah on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m. The center hosted its first official ceremony last year.

Typically, the Menorah is lit with electric bulbs, but for the event on Wednesday the Menorah will be kindled with a special liquid wax to create a flame.

“We’re really excited to work with Charles Newsome from Kimbark Plaza, who has been very supportive of hosting the Menorah and the event, and this year, we really appreciate that Larry D’Amico of Hyde Park Produce has invited us to present an olive oil workshop at his store,” Rabbi Yossi Brackman, director of the Rohr Chabad Center said in written statement.

Those that join the ceremony will be treated to traditional jelly donuts, potato latkes and a fire show by Le Vorris and Vox, the University of Chicago’s circus troop. Following the show, Hyde Park Produce, 1226 E. 53rd St., will host an olive oil press workshop.

The festival of Chanukah (Hanukkah), or the Jewish Festival of Lights remembers the rededication of the second Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. Hanukkah lasts eight days and this year it will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and will end on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Rohr Chabad Jewish Center is a part of the global Chabad Lubavitch network and offers Jewish education, outreach, and social service programming for students at the University of Chicago and the Hyde Park community.

t.hill@hpherald.com