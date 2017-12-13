Hyde Park Youth Symphony to host holiday concert

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Youth Symphony will host its holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m.

The event will take place at the Logan Center For The Arts, 915 E. 60th St., as the orchestra will present a holiday concert for the public to celebrate the season while showcasing the talents of its orchestra members.

This year’s program will be led artistic director Matthew Sheppard, who will include selections by Massenet, Vaughn Williams, and music from Tchaikovsky’s of the beloved Nutcracker ballet. For the selections of the Nutcracker, ballet students from the Hyde Park School of Dance will also join the orchestra. The two training orchestras of the HPYS, led by Daryl Silberman, will also appear on the program.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the holiday concert call 847-902-0733.

j.phillips@hpherald.com