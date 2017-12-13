Legendary Jazz Musician Willie Pickens has died
By TONIA HILL
Staff Writer
Legendary Jazz Musician and Hyde Parker Willie Pickens has died according to reports. He was 86.
According to his daughter, Bethany Pickens’ Facebook page Pickens died sometime after midnight on Tuesday in New York.
He had been a part of the Hyde Park community for nearly 60 years. The lively jazz clubs of the 1950s and ’60s were what initially drew Pickens to Hyde Park from Milwaukee, as stated in a previous article in the Herald. For many years he performed at the Hyde Park Jazz Festival since its creation in 2007 and his performances were highly anticipated.
His mother was an amateur pianist and played a significant role in exposing him to various styles of music.
Pickens was a constant force in Chicago’s jazz performance scene for over half a century, Pickens also made himself into one of the city’s most respected jazz educators. Pickens taught high school band from 1966 through 1990 and was an educator at Northern Illinois University.
He has toured and recorded with many such as, Elvin Jones, Joe Henderson, Clark Terry, Eddie Harris, Wynton Marsalis, Quincy Jones, Louis Bellson, Bunky Green and Red Holloway.
Jerry Zabin
December 13, 2017 @ 10:04 am
Sad news… Willie Pickens was a fixture in the Chicago clubs and a true world class musician. My wife and I saw him perform countless times in various venues and he never ceased to amaze. He made creative improvisation seem so effortless. Willie always had a ready smile and was truly humble. He will be sorely missed, as he was a mainstay in the Chicago jazz scene. RIP Willie Pickens. My sincere condolences to his daughter Bethany (a formidable musician in her own right) and the rest of his family. Willie was loved by all and his passing will leave a significant void in the Chicago jazz world and beyond.
Derek Mister
December 13, 2017 @ 10:07 am
I studied with Mr. Pickens at the american conservatory of music years ago! Mr. Pickens was a kind,considerate man and a wonderfyl piano teacher!God bless his soul and family members!I am very saddened by this news!!!
Terry Straus
December 13, 2017 @ 11:11 am
Willie Pickens was indeed legendary. He was also a superior human being.