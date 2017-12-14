City to repair water valve westbound on 55th street

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The city of Chicago Department of Water Management began construction to repair a water valve buried underneath the ground westbound on 55th Street between the areas of Lake Park and Harper Ave., on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to the City of Chicago Department of Water Management crewmembers, the project is designed to provide basic service repair for the valve, the crewmembers are required to dig a hole near Harper Avenue for basic maintenance and repairs.

The crewmembers also explained earlier today, that the streets were closed for an hour going westbound on 55th Street between Lake Park and Harper avenues. And for a short period of time, bus routes such as the 55th Garfield westbound were being rerouted.

As of Nov. 14, crewmembers working on the water valve project said that the scheduled date for completion is pending.

