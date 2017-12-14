Orangetheory Fitness Hyde Park to host grand opening in December

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Orangetheory Fitness, 5111 S. Harper Ave., will host its grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The fitness studio franchise, which is on the ground level of the City Hyde Park building, will offer customized group fitness level training, high energy, coach-led group workouts and a heart-rate based interval training that’s tough, fun, and addictive, according to the company’s website.

According to the company’s press release, Orangetheory Fitness is a one-of-a-kind, group personal training workout that combines state of the art technology with fitness uses intervals of cardiovascular and strength training. Everyone in class is required to wears a state-of-the-art heart rate monitor with their individual heart rates displayed in real-time on large monitors positioned throughout the studio. Their heart-rate-monitored training is designed to maintain a target zone (known as the “orange zone”), no matter what the fitness level of the individual, to stimulate their metabolism and increase their energy.

“There’s a lot of culture in the Hyde Park area,” said Adryenne Hearne-Alvarez, owner of Orangetheory Fitness. “But one of the components that’s missing is a customized fitness component.”

Hearne-Alvarez and her brother Derek Hearne currently own four fitness franchises in the South Loop, Frankfurt, Ill., Oak Park, Ill., and soon Hyde Park.

According to a press release from Orangetheory Fitness, Hearne and Hearne-Alvarez, attribute their business concept to physiologist Ellen Latham, M.S., of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., who created the concept in 2010 under her creation “The Ultimate Workout.” This in return helped birth the foundation of the Orangetheory Fitness concept.

Since 2010, the fitness franchise has exploded in both the US and overseas, with over 1,000 franchise licenses awarded in the US and internationally, according to the company’s press release.

Hearne-Alvarez said that Hyde Park residents would now have more fitness options because there are few fitness centers like Orangetheory Fitness that can address all fitness levels with state of the art technology.

Hearne said in spite of having a background in tech and sales, he has always had a passion for fitness and was hooked after one workout with his sister Adryenne who introduced him to Orangetheory Fitness three years ago. He said his sister Adryenne, a personal trainer for 15 years and Medical Device Sales person for the past eight years, was also hooked after her first class and felt the pull to become a part of the Orangetheory Fitness franchise.

“The South Loop studio has been a great success and we are so excited at the opportunity to bring this new fitness experience to Hyde Park,” said Hearne-Alvarez and her brother Hearne in a written statement. “While there are many options for getting in a great workout in the city of Chicago, there is a reason Orangetheory Fitness is growing so rapidly, and that is because it is a true option for all levels incorporating state of the art technology in the fitness.”

