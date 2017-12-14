Part of 53rd Street closed to traffic due to water main installation

The Department of Water Management has closed part of 53rd Street between Blackstone Avenue and Dorchester Avenue to westbound traffic today due to a water main installation project.

According to the City of Chicago Department of Building Permits lane, street and sidewalk closures can be made for the project through Dec. 31, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In October, the Department of Water Management began work installing 2,550 feet of new eight-inch water main on East 53rd Street, from Dorchester Avenue to South Hyde Park Boulevard and South Dorchester Avenue, from East 53rd Street to East 55th Street. The new water main will replace the old one that has not been upgraded since 1890.

For more information on the city water main project in Hyde Park, contact the city’s 24-Hour service and information line at 311 or Ald. Leslie Hairston’s (5th) Ward Office at 773-324-5555 or the Department of Water Management Office of Public Affairs at 312-744-6635.

