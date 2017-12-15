Ancien Cycles and Cafe to host Christmas music charity show

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Ancien Cycles and Cafe,1558 E. 53rd St., will host an event fundraiser entitled “Christmas Cool 3: Give and Groove Charity Show,” on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“The live show is a vehicle that I use to raise money and awareness for the Goody Bag Initiative,” said Nialand, artist and curator of the Christmas event charity show. “As a little girl I, along with my brother and cousins, would accompany my grandmother to local soup kitchens to feed the homeless during the holiday season.”

In its third year, the Christmas-themed charity show will feature a family-friendly, live holiday-themed concert and allow opportunities for attendees to donate to or sign up to volunteer with the Goody Bag Initiative.

The artists performing at the charity event will include, Ms. Jen, Dee Wilson, Ben Gordon, Elisa Latrice, Sherry Amour and Nialand, who is both the featured soul songstress of the event and its curator.

“The response was so great that I was led to make it a community effort and start an organization to support the mission,” Nialand said. “This will be our third year, and I’m excited about this opportunity to share my art in the name of helping people. As an artist, I believe it’s my duty to give back to the community.”

Every winter from December through February, the Goody Bag Initiative volunteers hit the streets of Chicago to hand deliver bags filled with hats, gloves, scarves, toothbrushes, wipes, feminine products and needed essentials for individuals living on the streets.

“We go in the streets and spend time with the homeless in those freezing temperatures and give them warm winter items and encouragement,” Nialand said. “Our efforts usually catch the community’s attention and encourage them to want to join the mission. I choose to use my artistry as a way to bridge the gap between the music community and community issues.”

Through sponsors and donations as low as $12, the Goody Bag Initiative has provided people with basic, everyday items to help get them through the cold weather.

Tickets for the event will be $20, as all proceeds from the show benefitting the Goody Bag Initiative, will offer aid to Chicago’s Homeless Community during the winter months.

For more information on how to purchase tickets for the “Christmas Cool 3: Give and Groove Charity Show,” visit ChristmasCoolShow.com.