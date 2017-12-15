Menorah lighting at Kimbark Plaza

By TONIA HILL

For the second year in a row, a Hanukkah ceremony was hosted at Kimbark Plaza, on 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

The Rohr Chabad Jewish Center, 5700 S. Woodlawn Ave., erected a 9-foot tall Menorah at Kimbark Plaza on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m. The center hosted its first official ceremony last year.

Typically, the Menorah is lit with electric bulbs, but for the event on Wednesday the Menorah was kindled with a special liquid wax and Rabbi Yossi Brackman, director of the Rohr Chabad Center lit it with a torch to create a flame.

Those that joined the ceremony were treated to traditional jelly donuts, potato latkes and a fire show by Le Vorris and Vox, the University of Chicago’s circus troop. Following the show, Hyde Park Produce, 1226 E. 53rd St., hosted an olive oil press workshop.

The festival of Chanukah (Hanukkah), or the Jewish Festival of Lights remembers the rededication of the second Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. Hanukkah lasts eight days and this year it will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and will end on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Rohr Chabad Jewish Center is a part of the global Chabad Lubavitch network and offers Jewish education, outreach, and social service programming for students at the University of Chicago and the Hyde Park community.

