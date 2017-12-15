The Shrine gives back during holiday season with caroling and donation drive

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., is bringing in the holiday season with their second annual Carols and Candles event on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Carol and Candles at the Shrine will take place on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will feature hot chocolate and caroling, alongside the lighted backdrop of the Shrine.

There will also be giveaways for donated items such as Christmas trees, coats and toys for those in need.

Construction is still underway following a fire that engulfed the over 90-year-old building two years ago. The fire completely destroyed the roof, causing it to cave in.

The new roof installation work is scheduled to begin at the end of January.

For more information about Carol and Candles contact the Shrine at shrine@institute-christ-king.org

