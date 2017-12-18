Blackstone Library to host Winter Holiday Concert

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will host “The Music Teachers of Hyde Park Artist Series: Winter Holiday Concert,” on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature music teachers from Hyde Park in a festive Winter Holiday concert program featuring music teachers for the month of December.

Music Teachers of Hyde Park is an alliance of independent private music teachers serving Chicago’s Hyde Park, Kenwood, and South Shore neighborhoods.

The Artist Series is presented by artist members of Music Teachers of Hyde Park.

For more information on “The Music Teachers of Hyde Park Artist Series: Winter Holiday Concert,” visit https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com/events/search/fq/=branch_location_id:(12)/event/59c035583e46b13500924e4e.

The concert is free and open to the public.

