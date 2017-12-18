DuSable Museum to host “Artist Talk with photographer Lee Bey”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th St., will host “Artist Talk with photographer Lee Bey,” on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at noon.

The event will allow participants to take part in a discussion with architectural photographer Lee Bey, whose work for the Chicago architecture biennial is currently on display at the DuSable Museum.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the DuSable Museum event “Artist Talk with Lee Bey,” please RSVP by visiting http://www.dusablemuseum.org/events/.

j.phillips@hpherald.com