Six injured in crash near MSI

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Six people were injured in a head on crash on 59th Street and Lake Shore Drive near the Museum of Science and Industry on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The accident occurred at 2:20 a.m. Chicago Police said a Volkswagen Passat was traveling southbound on Lake Shore Drive when it struck a Chevy Cruze.

The Volkswagen rolled on its side a man and a woman who were in the car were transported in stable condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Three men and one woman inside the Chevy Cruze were taken to Christ and Stroger Hospitals in stable condition.

Police said it appears that the vehicles crashed head on, but it has not yet been confirmed.

The police department’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.

