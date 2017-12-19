Chicago Hyde Park Village to host “Village Drop In”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Chicago Hyde Park Village will host an event entitled “The Hyde Park Village Drop In,” on Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave.

The event will be hosted by the Chicago Hyde Park Village and will feature lunch, light exercising and socializing for residents of the Hyde Park community.

The group is suggesting a $7 dollar donation to attend the event.

For more information on the CHPV event, please contact the CHPV at 773-493-6451 or for assistance with transportation at 773-363-1933.

j.phillips@hpherald.com