IOP selects new executive director

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, Tuesday, named Gretchen Crosby Sims as its next executive director.

Crosby will start her new role in January, succeeding Steve Edwards who had been with IOP since its 2012 launch, according to an email to the IOP community from Institute Director David Axelrod. Edwards left in August to become vice president and chief content officer for WBEZ 91.5.

Most recently, Crosby was a director at Social Finance UK, an investment consulting firm in London. Previously she served as the chief program executive at Chicago’s Joyce Foundation, and she also served for six years on the board of the National Association for Urban Debate Leagues.

“I know that Gretchen’s rich background and passion for our mission will be a great asset for the IOP as we celebrate our fifth anniversary next month and look forward to the next five years,” Axelrod said in an email.

Crosby has also worked at the Council on Foreign Relations, CNN, Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and as a policy adviser to presidential candidate Bill Bradley. She has a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard University as well as Ph.D. and master’s degrees in political science from Stanford University. Crosby was selected as an inaugural Fellow of the Entrepreneurial Leaders for Public Education Program, created by the Aspen Institute and the New Schools Venture Fund.

t.hill@hpherald.com