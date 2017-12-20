Hyde Park Boy Scouts to receive Eagle Scouts Award

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Boys Scout of America Hyde Park will honor four boys in an “Eagle Scouts Award” ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 30, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the University Church, 5655 S. University Ave.

“[When] someone gets an eagle or any rank they are recognized in an Eagle Court of Honor,” said Craig Truitt, Scoutmaster of Troop 599 Boy scout organization in Hyde Park.

According to Truitt, the group will honor four young men from its organization that earned “Eagle Scout” in the past year. Truitt said the group will host a basic flag ceremony for the young men.

“We restarted our troop seven years ago,” Truitt said. “These are some of the guys who started with us in the beginning.”

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Truitt said the scouts meet every Monday night from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the University Church, 5655 S. University Ave.

For more information on Troop 599 Boys scout organization, email Troop599Chicago@gmail.com.

