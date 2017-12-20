Hyde Park Neighborhood Club to host HPNC Legends basketball league and fundraiser

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., will host an adult basketball league 10-week fundraiser entitled “HPNC Legends” from Wednesday, Jan. 10, to Wednesday, March 14, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the club’s gymnasium.

The event will be a 5-on-5 Basketball League hosted by the HPNC Legends, ages 35 and up, and will allow participants to compete in an Adult Basketball League Fundraiser over a 10-week period.

“We thought it would be interesting to open the gym up as a fundraiser,” said Sarah Diwan, executive director of the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club. “We will be opening the gym for three hours for the Adult Basketball League.”

Diwan said people who are interested in forming a team for the league’s fundraiser, must pay a registration fee of $300 dollars to enter. With all proceeds from the league benefiting the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club Youth Basketball Programming.

Diwan also said that each team will be responsible for paying $35 per game towards referee fees. And that teams are responsible for providing their own uniforms with registration due by Jan. 3, 2018.

For more information on how to register for the 10-week Adult Basketball League fundraiser at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club visit http://hpnclub.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/HPNC-Legends-Registration-Form.pdf.

