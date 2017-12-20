December 20, 2017 Week In Photos Members of Cub Scout Pack #3599 held their annual Holiday fundraiser Sunday, Dec. 17, at Treasure Island Supermarket in the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 5500 S. Lake Park Ave. Funds collected will be used to support future camping trips and other Pack activities. (Left to right) Ethan Edmond, Daniel Jackson, Elise Edmond and Vanessa Richardson. -Owen M. Lawson III The Hyde Park Youth Symphony perform “Sugar Plum Fairy” as Hyde Park School of Dance student Olivia Gotsch accompanies them during its Holiday Concert Sunday, Dec. 17, at the University of Chicago Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. Owen M. Lawson III Hyde Park Herald Publisher Bruce Sagan views an entry as he judges the 3-to-5-year-old division of the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club Holiday Coloring Contest at the Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., Friday, Dec. 15. Hyde Park Herald Publisher Bruce Sagan tells Hyde Park Neighborhood Club Executive Director Sarah Diwan his reasons for selecting a winning entry as he judges the 3-to-5-year-old division of the Hyde Park Neighborhood club Holiday Coloring Contest at the club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., Friday, Dec. 15. David Atanda’s entry in the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., Holiday Coloring Contest was selected by Hyde Park Herald publisher Bruce Sagan as one of two winners in the 3-to-5-year-old division of for its “clever use of orange” while “managing to insert six colors meaningfully,” Friday, Dec. 15. Mariah Odom’s entry in the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., Holiday Coloring Contest was selected by Hyde Park Herald publisher Bruce Sagan as one of two winners in the 3-to-5-year-old division of for “the use of one color leaving the face in contrast,” Friday, Dec. 15. -Marc Monoghan 5 1/2 month old Tripp Stovall sits on his dad Thomas Stovall’s lap during Tripp’s first visit with Santa Saturday morning, Dec. 16, at University of Chicago Community Exchange, 305 S. Garfield Blvd. -Owen M. Lawson III Jiehi Zhang and his mother Angela Sheng work with one of the light table activities during the Akiba Schechter Jewish Day School’s, 5235 S. Cornell Ave., Spread the Light, a celebration of Chanukah joy through art, music and light event Sunday, Dec. 17. -Spencer Bibbs Yoka Takahashi, Aelwyn and Take Takahashi work with one of the light activities during the Akiba Schechter Jewish Day School’s, 5235 S. Cornell Ave., Spread the Light, a celebration of Chanukah joy through art, music and light event Sunday, Dec. 17. -Spencer Bibbs Jiehi Zhang works at one of the light tables during the Akiba Schechter Jewish Day School’s, 5235 S. Cornell Ave., Spread the Light, a celebration of Chanukah joy through art, music and light event Sunday, Dec. 17. -Spencer Bibbs Senior Pastor Rev. Julian DeShazier (right) and Associate Pastor Erica Weathers display a few of the Toys donated to University Church, 5655 S. University Ave., Sunday, Dec. 17, that will be sent to the Salvation Army for distribution to children in need. Owen M. Lawson III