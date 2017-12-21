The Hyde Park Art Center to host “Materials Decoded Closing Reception”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., will host an event entitled “Materials Decoded Closing Reception,” on Sunday, Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.The event is designed to coincide with the close of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, an architectural showcase that features the work of more than 140 architects and artists from nearly two dozen countries.

Architects in residence Ryan Gann and Karl Ochmanek will invite the community to be apart of the closing reception of the project “Materials Decoded.” Artist Amanda Williams, who has in the past participated as a mentor to both Gann and Ochmanek, will also be present at the event to help them discuss the evolution of the project.

Refreshments will be served at the event.

For more information on how to attend the Hyde Park Art Center’s “Materials Decoded Closing Reception,” visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/hyde-park-art-center-12735860303.

j.phillips@hpherald.com