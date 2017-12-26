Hyde Park Art Center To Host “Resilient Images Opening Reception”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., will host an event entitled “Resilient Images Opening Reception: Artist Talks, Performances & More,” on Sunday Jan. 14, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will be an afternoon celebration of Resilient Images, with an exhibition featuring new work from artist’s Justine Pluvinage, who is from Lille, France, and David Schalliol, who is from Chicago by way of Minneapolis. Their work was created during a two-year international residency exchange project in collaboration with the Centre régional de la photographie Nord—Pas-de-Calais (CRP), an art center located in the North of France.

Prior to the event, the group will host micro talks with curators Muriel Enjalran, director of the CRP, Megha Ralapati, residency manager at HPAC, Allison Peters Quinn, director of Exhibitions at HPAC, and the artists Pluvinage and Schalliol from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to the event, the exhibition reception will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. All artists will be present before and after their micro-talks to discuss their residency and work. There will be light refreshments.

For tickets to the reception visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/hyde-park-art-center-12735860303.

