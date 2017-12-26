U. of C. to host Dr. Martin Luther King bus tour and discussion

By TONIA HILL

Professor, historian and civil rights activist Timuel D. Black will share stories about Civil Rights Movement Leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., during the University of Chicago’s annual legacy of “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bus Tour and Discussion” on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination.

Black, who worked with King, will speak about him and the Civil Rights Movement in relation to Chicago. The tour will visit the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, 930 E. 50th St., Liberty Baptist Church, 4849 S. King Dr., and other sites in the city that were significant to King’s work and his legacy.

After the tour there will be a discussion with representatives from U. of C.’s Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture.

The event will begin with refreshments at the Center for Identity and Inclusion, 5710 S. Woodlawn Ave., at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday.

Registration is required to attend the event and it is due by Jan. 10. For more information visit chicago.uchicagoalumni.org/article.html?aid=1600

