4th Ward tree removal schedule

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced on Wednesday, Dec. 27, that City of Chicago Forestry Department will provide tree removal services for residents in the ward.

The department will remove or cut down any dead trees left in the area on city-owned or managed property that is hazardous and needs to be removed.

The department is asking residents to call 311 by Wednesday, Dec. 27, or Thursday, Dec. 28, if they need tree removal service this week.

After Dec. 28, the Forestry Department will not offer tree removal service again until Jan. 22. King said if residents miss the two-day window this week they can call 311 in late January to submit a request.

j.phillips@hpherald.com