Ana Guajardo Carrillo sits down with the Herald to discuss her run for the 25th District House seat

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

With a background in community organizing, labor unions, non-for-profits and a history of resolving labor rights issues on Chicago’s Southeast side, Ana Guajardo Carrillo, a nonprofit executive, sat down with the Herald on Thursday, Dec. 14, to discuss political issues and policies she would like to address if elected to the 25th House District seat.

“My parents are from Mexico and my father [worked] at a steel

plant for 37 years. He recently just retired three years ago,” Carrillo said about her father. “Back then the steel plants were very important to the Southeast side of Chicago and when they started closing, there weren’t a lot of job opportunities in the community and unfortunately, people started leaving. I grew up on the Southside the first part of my childhood. That’s when I got involved.”

Carrillo announced her run for the 25th House District candidacy seat on Nov. 7. About two months after State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25) announced she would not seek another term.

The 25th House District includes Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn, South Shore, South Chicago, and East Side.

Carrillo, who was endorsed by Ald. Sadlowski-Garza (10th) in November, said she is very pro-labor when it comes to politics and policies and is a very strong supporter of unions when it comes to defending peoples rights in her community.

“Some of the issues are the issues I’ve experienced growing up,” said Carrillo about her current plight to defend workers rights. “Some of the main ones are workers issues. On the Southeast side of Chicago, we’ve seen a lot of abuse to workers. A lot of workers don’t have unions. For the past 10 years, my primary goal is to make sure workers rights are protected.”

Carrillo said in 2008 she co-founded “Centro de Trabajadores Unidos” with a group of Southeast Side residents and workers, and became the first Executive Director of the organization. Currently, the organization is dedicated to organizing and empowering workers who fight for rights in both the workplace and their communities.

“Our organization [Centro de Trabajadores Unidos] started back in 2007 when Jays Potato Chip company went bankrupt,” Carrillo said. “The company laid off more than 400 workers made up of both Latinos and African Americans who had several years including those who worked 20 to 40 years for this company. They laid them off and the company filed bankruptcy and the courts gave preference to the banks and shareholders and the workers were barely receiving checks of $300 for their time. This is why we started our organization.”

Carrillo said that most of her work experiences were with labor unions

in Indianapolis for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Local 3 as an organizer with the Justice for Janitors Campaign back in 2004.

In addition to her work experience with the SEIU, Carrillo said she has also worked as a community organizer with the Illinois Coalition for immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR), organizing state and federal policy in the 3rd congressional district as oversaw a team of five fellows that registered over 6,000 Southside residents to vote during the 2008 presidential elections.

After leaving ICIRR, Carillo went on to work for the Working Hands

Legal Clinic, which later became the “Raise the Floor Alliance,” as

the organization’s paralegal/outreach coordinator.

Carrillo earned her undergraduate degree from Chicago State University in 2002. Carrillo earned a graduate degree from the University of Minnesota in 2004, thanks to a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship grant which paid off her college debt completely.

Carrillo also said if elected, the two bills she would fight for are the “Wage Lean Bill,” which states that a lien can exist on an employer’s property for the amount of unpaid wages owed to an employee, and the reinstatement of “The Illinois Veterans Grant Bill,” which veterans, such as herself, used to pay for college.

As a former member of the Illinois National Guard, the bill will allow veterans to receive free education across the state. She also said that the Wage Lean Bill is currently receiving support from Currie, who is one of the bill’s main sponsors.

At the elementary and high school level Carrillo said she is in support of an elected school board for the city of Chicago and is against charter schools.

Carrillo, who currently resides with her husband and two young daughters on Chicago’s Southeast side, has been recognized by a number of organizations and foundations for her extensive background in community organizing.

In 2013, she was nominated as an Edgar Fellow, a program that focuses on developing leadership and governing capacity in Illinois. In 2014, she earned the Chicago Community Trust award, and a Community Champion Fellowship award for her work to create business cooperatives and social enterprises to help provide jobs on the Southeast Side.

Earlier this year, Carrillo was selected as one of 30 fellows to participate in the University of Chicago’s Civic Leadership Academy, an interdisciplinary leadership development program for emerging leaders in nonprofit organizations and local government agencies within the City of Chicago and Cook County.