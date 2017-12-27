Harper Court reaches full leasing capacity

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago announced Wednesday, Dec. 27, that Harper Court is now at full leasing capacity after its final tenant Vanille Patisserie opened Dec.1.

Harper Court, a joint project established several years ago between the University of Chicago, the city of Chicago, local officials and the community, is a mixed-use development that was completed in 2013.

The 223,775 square foot, LEED-certified office and retail property now includes a mix of retail, restaurant, hospitality, cultural and fitness tenants, including Aloha Poke Co., AT&T, Chipotle, CONNECT Gallery, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Hyatt Place Hotel, Ja’ Grill, Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery, LA Fitness, Native Foods, NoteworthyNotes, Obama Foundation Library, Porkchop, Roti Modern Mediterranean, Sir & Madame, Starbucks, ULTA, Vanille and VILLA.

Since opening, Harper Court has become an active community hub where residents and visitors shop, dine, exercise and participate in cultural activities. Its L-shaped internal drive is the location for a variety of community events including the Harper Court Summer Music Series, the Downtown Hyde Park Farmers Market, the Hyde Park Flea Vintage Market, Hyde Park Holly-Day and other events.

