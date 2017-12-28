Blackstone Library to host arts and crafts event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Blackstone Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will host an arts and crafts event entitled “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Story Crafts,” on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event is designed for preschoolers and will allow participants to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through reading and making crafts in celebration of the life and legacy of the Civil Rights Leader.

The event is also a part of the library’s “Crafts, Games and Play” series, designed for preschoolers, children, and toddlers.

For more information on how to attend the Blackstone Library “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Story Crafts” event, visit

chipublib.bibliocommons.com/events/5a4279f535d430430027bcda.

