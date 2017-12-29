CPD issues community alert on December burglaries

The Chicago Police Department Bureau of Detectives issued a community alert Friday, Dec. 26, to give notice to residents in the Wentworth District (2nd), which includes the Hyde Park – Kenwood neighborhood, about burglaries that occurred during the month of December.

According to police, during the burglaries offender(s) gained entry into apartments or residences through the rear door and took property from inside homes at the following locations:

5000 Block of South Drexel Boulevard on Dec. 9, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

5000 Block of South St. Lawrence Avenue on Dec. 16, at approximately

1:49 p.m.

800 Block of East 49th Street on Dec. 26, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6:50 p.m.

4800 Block of South Drexel Boulevard on Dec. 26, at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Police are asking that residents keep the perimeter of their property well lit; report suspicious activity immediately; keep doors and windows secured; immediately repair any broken windows doors or locks; if video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives; make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other’s homes and garages for suspicious activity; if you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately and if approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Residents with information about these burglaries can call the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at (312) 747-8380.