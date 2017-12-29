DuSable to show documentary on Lorraine Hansberry

By TONIA HILL

The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Pl., will show a documentary discussing the life and work of Chicago native, Lorraine Hansberry at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11. The documentary titled, “Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart” includes interviews with Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, Ruby Dee and Louis Gossett Jr.

Hansberry was a playwright and essayist, who was best known as the author of “A Raisin in the Sun,” was the first African American woman to have a show produced on Broadway, the first black playwright and the youngest American to receive the prestigious New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best American Play in 1959. She was also the first African American to win a distinguished Drama Desk Award in the same year.

The screening will also include a discussion with filmmaker Tracy Heather Strain and Yvonne Welbon.

The event also honors the 53rd anniversary of her death.

The event is free and open to the public.

