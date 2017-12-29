Music Teachers of Hyde Park to host “Artist Series” at Blackstone Library

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Blackstone Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., in collaboration with the Music Teachers of Hyde Park will host an artist series entitled “Music: The Beat of Our City” Through Greg Kot’s Book I’ll Take You There,” on Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event is designed to recount the life and achievements of the lead singer of the Staple Singers, Mavis Staples, and how her family fused diverse musical genres to transcend racism and oppression through song.

Music Teachers of Hyde Park is an alliance of independent private music teachers serving Chicago’s Hyde Park, Kenwood, and South Shore neighborhoods.

The event is a part of the 2017-2018 One Book, One Chicago season program and is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Music Teachers of Hyde Park artist series, visit https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com/events.

