CPD issues community alert on robberies

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Chicago Police Department released a community alert to inform neighbors about three robberies that occurred last week.

In each robbery, Chicago Police said between one to three offenders approached the victims on the street, demanded and took property using physical force, before fleeing the area in a vehicle. The vehicles have been described as a green, four-door sedan, a dark colored SUV, or a white vehicle.

The suspects were described as black men between the ages of 20-30, 5-foot-10 inches tall and six-feet tall and weighing between 130-160 pounds.

The dates, times and locations for the most recent incidents include:

5000 Block of South Lake Shore Drive on Thursday, Dec. 28, between 1:50 a.m. and 1:54 a.m.

1600 Block of East 50th Street on Thursday, Dec. 28, between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

5000 Block of South Lake Shore Drive on Sunday, Dec. 31, at about 12:50 a.m.

The Chicago Police Department asks that anyone with information contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Central at 312-747-8380.

t.hill@hpherald.com