Executive Director of Court Theatre passed away

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Stephen Albert, executive director of the Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave., has died. He was 66. Albert passed away on Friday, Dec. 29, from complications after surgery following a battle with a long-term illness, according to a statement from the Court Theatre.

“For many years, we at Court had an idea and a plan of where we might go, and Steve brought creative, strategic thinking to help us achieve our goals,” said Charles Newell, artistic director at the Court Theatre. “He was fond of saying his job lived at the intersection of ambition and reality. He believed in dreaming big and then figuring out how you could get even partially there. He became a dear, close friend and I am the better man for that.”

Albert joined Court Theatre in 2010. He was a founding partner in Albert Hall & Associates, LLC an arts consulting firm. He has also led other prominent theatres including the Mark Taper Forum/Center Theatre Group, Alley Theatre, and Hartford Stage Company.

In November, he announced that at the start of the 2018–19 theater season he would step down as Executive Director and return to his company Albert Hall & Associates.

In the November announcement from Court Theatre Albert said, “I will leave behind rich memories of productions and performances that I will never forget.”

His career began with the Mark Taper Forum/Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles where he worked in senior management positions for over a decade. He went on to become Executive Director of Houston’s Alley Theatre and later led the Hartford Stage Company. During his time at the Hartford Stage Company, he launched an initiative to create a 25,000 square foot, state-of-the-art production center.

In addition to leading prominent theatres, Albert has also written and produced a number of productions for television, he was an ACE award nominee, and was an associate producer for many acclaimed Broadway productions.

Albert has also served as president of the League of Resident Theatres and as a board member of Theatre Communications Group. He was a Senior Fellow with The American Leadership Forum.

He graduated from the University of Southern California and has an MBA from the UCLA Graduate School of Management.

A memorial will be held at Court Theatre later this month.

