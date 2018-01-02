Young Life to host 7th Annual South Side Chili Cook-Off

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Young Life, a faith-based youth outreach organization that have South Side Young Life activity clubs at University of Chicago Laboratory School and Kenwood High School, will host its 7th Annual South Side Young Life Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Jan. 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This year, the event will take place at the Kennicott Park Field House, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave. Previously, the Chili Cook-Off event was held in the home of one of its members but due to its growth in popularity, last year over 100 people attended and the organization raised more than $1,500, the event had to be moved to a larger location.

During the event, there will be skits, games, live entertainment, chili tastings and the organization will crown the 2018 South Side Young Life Chili king or queen.

Cooks who will like to compete in the event can register for $25 dollars. Also, tickets to attend the event are $20 dollars each and will soon be available at https:// 2018ylsscchilicookoff. eventbrite.com.

All funds raised for the event will go towards sending kids from the South Side to Young Life Summer Camp next summer. According to the organization, camping will involve high adventure, lots of fun, great food and excellent speakers who understand and respect high school and middle school children.

Currently, the Young Life organization, whose workers build relationships with high school students while providing supportive adults in the lives of youth to help them grow in their faith, both own and lease camps in a number of international locations. The camps are open and are designed to help children who are often overlooked, children from economically depressed communities, children with disabilities and teenage mothers. Each year, “more than 100,000 kids around the world spend a week or a weekend at Young Life camp.

j.phillips@hpherald.com