2017 Year In Review
2017 YIR
DEVELOPMENT YEAR IN REVIEW 2017
By Joseph Phillips Staff Writer This year, several proposals have been issued for development projects in Hyde Park including a few boutique hotels. Sophy Hotel coming to Hyde Park in summer 2018 The new Sophy Boutique Hotel will be located at the corner of 53rd Street and Dorchester Avenue and is scheduled to open its […]
COMMUNITY YEAR IN REVIEW 2017
Celebrations and Ceremonies By Joseph Phillips Staff Writer 2017 Hyde Park Brew Fest draws huge crowd in June The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Kimbark Beverage Shoppe kicked off the summer by sponsoring the 2017 Hyde Park Brew Fest in June. “We’re expecting a great day and great weather,” said Jonathan T. Swain, president […]
POLITICS YEAR IN REVIEW 2017
ALDERMAN SOPHIA KING ELECTION VICTORY IN THE 4TH WARD By Joseph Phillips Staff Writer Ald. Sophia King wins 4th Ward special election This year in politics started off with a win for Ald. Sophia King (4th) who was officially elected 4th Ward Alderman Tuesday, Feb. 28. Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed King as Interim Alderman of […]
NON PROFITS YEAR IN REVIEW 2017
By Joseph Phillips Staff Writer HYDE PARK HISTORICAL SOCIETY The Hyde Park Historical Society, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., launched a crowdfunding campaign to help preserve the old Cable Car Building in Hyde Park in the month of December. The HPHS, went live in the month of December to launch its crowdfunding campaign page from its […]
EDUCATION YEAR IN REVIEW 2017
Changes in school and district leadership, budget woes and local events shape up 2017 in education By TONIA HILL Staff Writer There were numerous changes in leadership in both public and private schools in the neighborhood over the last year. Shakeups also occurred in the Chicago Board of Education. Last month, Forrest Claypool, Chief Executive […]
NOTABLE FIGURES YEAR IN REVIEW 2017
Notable figures visit Hyde Park in 2017 By TONIA HILL Staff Writer The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics hosted many high profile figures in politics in the last year. In January, just weeks before President Donald Trump’s inauguration his then press secretary, Sean Spicer sat down with IOP director, David Axelrod and former White […]
PARKS YEAR IN REVIEW 2017
Obama Center and related park changes lead discussions in 2017 By TONIA HILL Staff Writer Things have not slowed down since the announcement of Jackson Park as the selected site for the future Barack Obama Center in 2016. During the last half of the year the Obama Foundation, the city of Chicago, Chicago Park District, […]
POLICE YEAR IN REVIEW 2017
Crime, shootings, UCPD gets new police chief and more in 2017 By TONIA HILL Staff Writer The number of shootings in the city at large is down in comparison to 2016. Shootings in Hyde Park are relatively low in contrast to the entire city. However, robberies continue to be an issue in the neighborhood. This […]
RETAIL YEAR IN REVIEW 2017 Openings and Closings
By Joseph Phillips Staff Writer In 2017, Hyde Park said goodbye to some longtime institutions (4 closings) and hello to new stores (13 openings) and grand re openings (3) on each of its commercial corridors. Hyde Park says goodbye to multiple neighborhood staples Closings Freehling Pot and Pan Co. closed its doors in December after nearly 43 […]
SENIORS YEAR IN REVIEW 2017
By Joseph Phillips Staff Writer Grammy award -winning composer, Augusta Read Thomas visited Montgomery Place in June. Thomas in collaboration with the Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive, hosted a music event entitled: “The Exploration of Music and Imagination,” for senior residents of the Hyde Park area. Thomas’ presentation allowed her audience to experience a […]
SPORTS YEAR IN REVIEW 2017
By Joseph Phillips Staff Writer MARCH MADNESS! Kenwood boys basketball team wins the 2017 IHSA 4A State Regional Title Thanks to 17 points and several rebounds performance by 6’8” senior center Manny Patterson, coach Marlo Finner and the Kenwood Academy High School Broncos boys basketball team would clinch the Class 4A 2017 State Regional Championship title […]
UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO YEAR IN REVIEW 2017
Trauma center, largest freshmen class, U. of C. Professor wins Nobel Peace Prize and more in 2017 By Tonia Hill Staff Writer The University of Chicago (U. of C.) has had quite the year. From welcoming the largest freshmen class in school history to opening the doors of its new adult emergency department and trauma […]