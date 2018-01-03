Local scout troop hosts ceremony for its new Eagle Scouts

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Boy Scouts of America Hyde Park honored four boys at an “Eagle Scouts Award” ceremony held on Saturday, Dec. 30, at University Church, 5655 S. University Ave.

“[When] someone gets an Eagle or any rank they are recognized in an Eagle Court of Honor,” said Craig Truitt, Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 599 in Hyde Park.

Chris Watson, a 14-year-old senior patrol leader of Troop 599, moderated the event. The group honored scouts Charlie Sowerby, Tobias Ginsburg, Kiko Harney and Sageus Truitt, who all earned Eagle Scout ranking in the past year.

Truitt said an Eagle Scout ranking is only achieved by four out of every 100 boy scouts in the organization. Since 2017, Hyde Park has produced nine Eagle Scouts, which by Boy Scout standards is a remarkable achievement, according to Truitt.

The group hosted a basic flag ceremony for the young men as a celebration of rejuvenation of Boy Scouts of America in Hyde Park.

“We restarted our troop seven years ago,” Truitt said. “These are some of the guys who started with us in the beginning.”

Truitt said the scouts meet every Monday night from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the University Church, 5655 S. University Ave. For more information on Troop 599 Boys scout organization, email Troop599Chicago@gmail.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com