Three injured in single car crash on South Lake Shore Drive

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Three people were injured in a single-car crash on Tuesday evening, Jan. 2 at 10:25 p.m.

Chicago Police said a black Dodge Charger was traveling in the northbound lanes in the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and struck a light pole.

The driver, a 20-to-30-year-old man, was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Two male passengers who were also in the car were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Police are investigating.

t.hill@hpherald.com