U. of C. to host annual MLK Celebration

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago will host its 28th annual celebration honoring the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Dorothy Butler Gilliam, a journalist, author, and activist will give the keynote address. Gilliam was the first African American female reporter at the Washington Post, she covered pivotal moments in the Civil Rights Movement and launched a weekly column that focused on education, politics, and race that ran for 19 years.

The program will also include a conversation with Melissa Gilliam, Vice Provost for Academic Leadership, Advancement and Diversity, and performances by the Chicago Children’s Choir.

Door open at 5 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m., it is free and open to the public.

t.hill@hpherald.com