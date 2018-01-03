University of Chicago to receive federal funding from the National Science Foundation

By TONIA HILL

The University of Chicago will receive more than $800,000 in federal funding from the National Science Foundation, according to a public announcement released on Wednesday, from U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1).

The grant will allow for research in molecular and cellular bioscience under the direction of Bryan Dickinson, Assistant Professor of Chemistry at U. of C. The project will center on how biological molecules evolve to interact with one another by developing and applying new rapid laboratory evolution systems, according to the release.

“I am excited to know that Chicagoans will be making innovative breakthroughs in STEM,” said Rush in a written statement. “This investment supports a robust learning environment that will solve engineering challenges and cultivate new technological approaches. I am proud to be a champion for our next generation of researchers and scientists and will continue to seek federal research dollars to ensure that the First District of Illinois remains a national leader in innovation.”

Funding from the National Science Foundation will also provide educational opportunities for students and adults in the Chicago area with a concentration on engineering and biology to encourage participation in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) field.

