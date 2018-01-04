Political advocacy groups join to host candidate forum for the 25th Representative District

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

People United For Action and the United Working Families organization will host candidate forum for the 25th Representative District on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

After nearly 40 years in the legislature, State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25) announced on Sept. 15, that she would not run for reelection in 2018. Anne Marie Miles, Curtis Tarver II, Adrienne Irmer, Ana Guajardo Carrillo, Chan McKibben, Angelique Collins, Ebonie Davis, Flynn Rush, and William Calloway have all announced that they will run in the 2018 Democratic Primary election for the 25th House District seat.

During the candidate forum, which will take place at the Kennicott Park Field House, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave., eight of the nine candidates running for the 25th House District seat will answer questions from members of political advocacy groups People United For Action (PUA) and United Working Families (UWF), and others in attendance. Calloway, whose signatures are being challenged, will not be in attendance.

“We think it’s important that voters hear the candidates’ positions and their policy priorities,” said Jay Travis, a board member of PUA. “Positions particularly that impact low income and working people in the 25th District.”

