Sophy Hotel names Anthony Beach general manager

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Anthony Beach was named General Manager of the Sophy Hotel on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The Sophy Hotel, a boutique hotel currently under construction on the corner of 53rd Street and Dorchester Avenue, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.

Beach, who was officially hired on Dec. 1, will oversee the hotel’s pre-opening operations that will include hiring staff, implementing procedures and hotel operating systems this summer.

“Hyde Park is a Chicago treasure, in the midst of an exciting renaissance and a place that’s near and dear to me professionally and personally,” Beach said. “Sophy is already an integral part of this vibrant neighborhood. I’m looking forward to working with the Hyde Park community to create this groundbreaking hotel and adding to the fabric of Chicago’s legendary neighborhood.”

The Sophy, 1411 E. 53rd St., will feature a full service restaurant with al fresco dining, a bar and a fitness center. The hotel, which was developed by The Olympia Companies and SMART Hotels, is engineered to achieve LEED Silver certification and will be managed by Olympia Hotel Management.

With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Beach previously held positions as general manager at the Hyatt Place Chicago-South/University Medical Center in Hyde Park, the Conrad hotel, the Swissôtel and Hilton properties in Chicago.

In 2015, Beach was awarded the 2015 Hyatt Select Service Manager of the Year award after displaying excellence in leadership throughout his 18-year career as a hospitality professional.

Beach, a graduate of Hyde Park Academy High School (class of 1993), will also be a part of Sophy’s community initiative that will allow neighborhood hotels to partner with south side cultural institutions and youth programs.

Some of the initiatives are already underway, according to the hotel press release, as high school art students from Hyde Park Academy High School, are creating colorful murals that will be installed at the building site at 53rd Street and Dorchester Avenue.

The murals will be based on themes of Hyde Park’s intellectual, artistic and cultural innovations while providing a public platform for students to express themselves collectively through art. The site will also serve as an outdoor gallery for the students and will help beautify the grounds while construction is being completed.

