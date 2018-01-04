UCPD issues alert on two robberies Wednesday night

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago Police Department on Wednesday night, Jan. 3, alerted the community of two robberies that occurred within the same hour. University Police said the vehicle in both cases and locations indicate a pattern.

The first robbery occurred at 5:25 p.m. A University of Chicago (U. of C.) Medicine staff member was walking on the sidewalk at the 5700 block of South Maryland Avenue and saw an unknown person exit a blue or gray vehicle. University Police said the car was likely an Infiniti.

The suspect approached and struck the staff member on the shoulder grabbed a cellphone from the staff member’s hand and ran back to the waiting car that fled northbound. The staff member reported no physical injuries.

Just 20 minutes later a U. of C. student walking southbound on the 5700 block of South Ellis Avenue, passed a gray Infiniti parked at the curb. An unknown person exited the passenger’s side door and approached the victim from the rear, grabbed the victim’s shoulder and snatched a cell phone from the victim’s hand. The suspect got back into the car and fled northbound on Ellis Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle has the Illinois license plate number S173185. The victim reported no physical injuries.

t.hill@hpherald.com