Harper Court Arts Council renews partnership with SECC

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Harper Court Arts Council announced its renewed partnership with the South East Chicago Commission (SECC).

Funding from the arts council will enable the SECC to cover the administrative and program costs needed to help local small businesses. The SECC will also use the funding to promote economic development and support several community initiatives to enhance the quality of life for residents.

Since its inception, the arts council, a private grant-making 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting the arts and community development in both the Hyde Park and Kenwood neighborhoods, has made grants totaling more than $1.28 million to 36 organizations located or operating within the Hyde Park-Kenwood community.

